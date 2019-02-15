VISION DIVINE To Release New Album Through Scarlet Records

Vision Divine and Scarlet Records have signed a deal for the release of their new album, coming out in 2019. The band is enthusiastic about the idea of reforming the same team that gave life to some of its fan favorites and most critically acclaimed albums such as Stream Of Consciousness, The Perfect Machine and The 25th Hour.

After the incredible reception received by their first single “Angel Of Revenge”, the group is working hard to complete the new album, the first one made by the new line-up, which will finally see Mike Terrana on drums (although he’s officially been in the band for over 2 years) and Ivan Giannini on vocals (his performance on the single is outstanding and he is ready to repeat himself). Stay tuned.