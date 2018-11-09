VISION QUEST Sign With Rockshots Records

Italy's Vision Quest have signed a worldwide record deal with Rockshots Records for the release of their self-titled debut album.

Vision Quest is a project born many years ago with the purpose of conceiving a "Rock Opera" with melodic rock songs. The band name is inspired by "Vision Quest", a 1985 American coming-of-age drama film: the soundtrack includes songs from the artists of the "HeyDay" melodic rock era such as Journey, Foreigner, John Waite, Sammy Hagar among the others.

Background of the Vision Quest sound is focused on the melodic rock/AOR music from the 80’s combined with a symphonic rock and progressive rock influences of bands like Magnum, Kansas and Asia. The self-titled album is divided into two parts; the first part tells the story of "Orion", who fights and dies to save his people from an obscure and unknown force; the second part tells the story of "Avathar”, squire of the king who ends up betraying Orion in exchange for immortality and gets to be exiled; during the exile he gets suffering, repenting, and finds love.

Produced by Marco Bartoli and Guido Ponzi, Mixed by Stefano Riccò at Esagono Studios and Mastered by Giovanni Versari (Muse) at "La Maestà" Studio, Vision Quest's debut album is set to be released worldwide via Rockshots Records on December 14th, in digipak, digital download and streaming.

Cover art by Nello Dell’Omo:

Tracklisting:

Part 1: The Kingdom

“The Quest Begins”

“Medieval Hero”

“The Sacred Crown”

“Valley Of The Lost”

“The Eve Of The Battle”

“Avathar”

“Immortal”

Part 2: The Journey

“Evil Laughter”

“Eternal Love”

“Master Of Hopes”

“All These Years”

“Lost In Time”

Bonus tracks:

“Dragon Of Tomorrow”

“The Run”

“Evil Laughter”: