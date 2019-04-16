VISIONATICA To Release Enigma Fire Album In July; "The Pharaoh" Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of Visionatica's sophomore album, Enigma Fire, on July 12. Today, the band has released the first single and video from the album, “The Pharaoh”. Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here.

Led by vocalist Tamara Amedov alongside guitarist Manuel Buhl, drummer Gerhard Spanner, and bass player Tim Zahn, Visionatica first entered the symphonic metal scene in 2016. With fantastic, crystal clear soprano vocals combined with powerful grooves, melodic guitars, and orchestral elements, the band announced themselves with their debut album Force Of Luna and the popular single from that album, “She Wolf”. The band’s second album, Enigma Fire, marks the beginning of their newly minted worldwide collaboration with Frontiers Music Srl. Fans of bands such as Within Temptation, Nightwish, Delain, Xandria, and the like, will find much to love here.

“We had a clear goal in mind and wanted to breathe life into the new album,” says singer Tamara Amedov. “It has more fire and the oriental Balkan influences also spice it up. All of us in the band have learned a lot since our debut and developed our musical skills considerably. The new album is epic and dark!”

On Enigma Fire, in addition to the music being more ambitious in scope, the lyrics have a different focus than they had on the debut. Album opener and first video, “The Pharaoh”, deals with the secrets of ancient astronauts in relation to old Egyptian relics, as well as the mystery about the origin of life. With “Roxana The Great”, Tamara continues with stories of strong female characters that the band has touched on before. This song in particular tells the story of the wife of Alexander the Great of Macedonia. “To The Fallen Roma” pays tribute to the Sinti and Roma, who were murdered in Auschwitz alongside many others with Tamara's Macedonian relatives provide folkloristic chants on the song. On “Rise From The Ashes”, Michael Liewald from Winterstorm, who also appeared on their debut, returns for another duet with Tamara.

“As I am half Macedonian and I am currently engaged in genealogy, I wanted to add this special Balkan sound to our songs,” concludes Tamara. “I am proud of my southern origin and want to integrate this special kind of music into future songs. This is also one of our Visionatica trademarks.”

Visionatica formed in 2013 and started to flesh out their ideas for an approach to the symphonic metal sound. They envisioned a sophisticated concept and commenced writing songs for their debut. The final result was an extremely melodic, but at the same time, powerful album full of energy in which skillfully composed orchestra sections merge perfectly with virtuoso guitars, driving drums, and the fantastic voice of their classically trained vocalist. With Force Of Luna, Visionatica produced an album that told stories about wolves, visions, lies, myths, and much more. With their first single, “She Wolf” and equally powerful songs such as “Certainty Of Benevolence”, the emotional duet “The Thorns” (with Winterstorm singer Michael Liewald), and more, the band had officially announced their arrival.

Their sophomore album, Enigma Fire, will prove that Visionatica are not simply resting on their laurels as they are fully prepared and intent on taking things to the next level. Get ready for bombastic orchestral arrangements paired with stunning fretwork and new musical influences coming from outside of the box, which will take the listener on a sonic journey they’ll want to experience over and over.

Enigma Fire tracklisting:

"Amari Sudbina Kali" (Intro)

"The Pharaoh"

"Fear"

"Roxana, The Great"

"Dance Of Fire"

"To The Fallen Roma"

"Incomplete"

"Secrets Of The Ancestors"

"Rise From The Ashes"

"The Pharaoh" video:

Lineup:

Tamara Amedov - Vocals

Manuel Buhl - Guitar

Gerhard Spanner - Drums

Tim Zahn - Bass