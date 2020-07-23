VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announce New Dates For European Headline Tour 2021

After having to postpone their tour this spring due to the current COVID-19 related event bans, the pioneers of symphonic metal are now more than ready to conquer Europe with their upcoming tour next fall 2021. Visions Of Atlantis continue their everlasting, symphonic journey and announce the new dates for their tour, originally scheduled in April / May 2020. All previously purchased tickets remain valid.

Following the release of their latest studio album, Wanderers, the symphonic metal alliance offers their musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery and takes your mind to another sonic dimension once again. Due to logistical changes, they will be accompanied by two new support acts. Swedish sea marauders Ye Banished Privateers will present their new album, as well as symphonic metal newcomers Ad Infinitum with their charismatic singer Melissa Bonny (know from Warkings, Rock Meets Classic, Serenity).

Visions Of Atlantis now continue their everlasting introspective journey and invite you to join the depths of their unique universe.

To make this live performance truly unforgettable, you can upgrade your ticket to an exclusive VIP-ticket here. The VIP-Upgrade includes:

+ exclusive VIP T-SHIRT only for VIPs!

+ exclusive signed poster only available for VIPs!

+ exclusive VOA Acoustic Session

+ Band Meet & Greet + photo session

+ VIP Laminate + Lanyard

+ Early Entry

Tour dates:

September

6 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

10 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

11 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

14 - London, England - The Underworld

15 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

16 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

17 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropol

18 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

19 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

21 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

22 - Tillburg, Netherlands - 013

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran

29 - Dresden, Germany - Club Puschkin

30 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

October

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene (+ Dragony)

2 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masteres of Rock Cafe

3 - Zvolen, Slovakia - DK ZSR

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)