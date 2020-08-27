VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announce New Live Multi-Format Release, A Symphonic Journey To Remember; Music Video For "Heroes Of The Dawn" With BOHEMIAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRAGUE Streaming

Visions Of Atlantis’ long cherished dream came true: An unforgettable journey through the maritime depths of their history accompanied by the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague!

This autumn, Visions Of Atlantis will continue their entrancing symphonic journey through the maritime depths by presenting fans with their very first live album/Blu-ray/DVD, A Symphonic Journey To Remember. Recorded live at the 2019 Bang Your Head!!! Festival with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague, the multi-format live offering is set to be released via Napalm Records on October 30.

The audiovisual voyage through the long and successful history of the band showcases their strong, manifold identity and cements their standing at the top of the scene. Alongside their bandmates, the heart-wrenching duets of Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli are underlined by the outstanding musical power of the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague.

The highly energetic, enchanting live music video “Heroes Of The Dawn” catches a first visual spark of the palpable live atmosphere of the festival, and the band’s breathtaking musical delivery.

Following the release of their latest chart-breaking studio album, Wanderers (#17 UK, #30 US, #39 DE), symphonic metal alliance Visions Of Atlantis are now ready to conquer your eyes and ears with this unique, first-class live appearance.

Clémentine Delauney on A Symphonic Journey To Remember: “We are absolutely thrilled with finally releasing our very first live blu-ray/DVD, A Symphonic Journey to Remember. Our show at Bang Your Head!!! Festival in 2019 with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague gave us the perfect point in space and time to make the dream of playing with an orchestra come true. We hope you will enjoy this audiovisual experience as much as the memory of this show is still vivid and precious to us!”

Enter the maritime depths with Visions Of Atlantis and watch the live video for “Heroes Of The Dawn” below.

In 2019, Visions Of Atlantis realized their dream of captioning their symphonic experience at the highest level. Supported by the orchestral accompaniment of the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague for the very first time, the quintet captivated the audience once again with their impressive headliner set at last year’s Bang Your Head!!! festival. This unique experience is captured on Blu-ray/DVD and audio formats - 17 atmospheric tracks guide listeners and viewers through the unparalleled, powerful discography of Visions Of Atlantis. The outstanding symbiosis of Clémentine Delauney’s and Michele Guaitoli’s vocals, accompanied by the band’s breathtaking soundscapes and impressive scenery, will guide fans through the deep valleys of the untamed seas.

This unforgettable live experience will be available as a special Blu-ray/DVD/Audio CD bundle as well as a double vinyl Gatefold, as an exclusive deluxe edition and via all audio streaming services.

This unique experience will be available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray / DVD / CD Digipak, vertical format

- Blu-ray / DVD / CD Digipak, vertical format + Shirt Bundle

- 2 LP Vinyl Gatefold Black (incl. DVD)

- 2 LP Vinyl Gatefold Splatter Blue/White (incl. DVD)

- Deluxe Fan Gym Bag (incl. Flag, blu-ray/DVD/CD Digipak Bundle + signed Booklet, VIP Pass & Laynard)

- digital via all audio platforms

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"The Deep & The Dark"

"New Dawn"

"Ritual Night"

"Lost"

"The Last Home"

"Memento"

"Release My Symphony"

"Words Of War"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Wanderers"

"Seven Seas"

"A Journey To Remember"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"Passing Dead End"

"Return To Lemuria"

"Heroes Of The Dawn" live video:

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)