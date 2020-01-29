VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announces North American Headline Dates To Follow Tour With DRAGONFORCE And UNLEASH THE ARCHERS
January 29, 2020, 2 hours ago
Austrian-French-Italian symphonic metal band, Visions Of Atlantis, recently announced their upcoming US tour dates with headliners Dragonforce and labelmates Unleash The Archers, kicking off on March 5 in Phoenix, AZ and coming to an end in Brooklyn, NY on March 21.
Visions Of Atlantis is now pleased to announce three new headlining performances - including one date in New Jersey and two in eastern Canada. See below for a full listing of all confirmed tour dates.
Tickets for the US dates with Dragonforce and Unleash The Archers are on sale now via individual venues, and headline date tickets are available here.
Tour dates:
March (with Dragonforce, Unleash The Archers)
5 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
8 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line**
14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag**
15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
17 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
** without Visions Of Atlantis
Visions Of Atlantis North American headline dates:
March
22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
23 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
24 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
(Photo - Emilie Garcin)