VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - European Headline Tour Dates Announced

Following the release of their latest chart-breaking studio album, Wanderers symphonic metal alliance Visions Of Atlantis have announced the first leg of their European headline tour, beginning in February 2020. The band’s seventh album offers a musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery and overtakes your mind to another sonic dimension.

After releasing Wanderers, Visions Of Atlantis followed up with a European Tour as special guest for Freedom Call, but they’re not finished yet! The symphonic metal quintet continues to conquer Europe with their emotional and powerful live performances. The beautiful, bittersweet duets of Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli, accompanied by monumental soundscapes made up of heavy guitar riffs and smashing drums will make this experience truly unforgettable.

They proved their unique interpretation of symphonic heaviness once more at this year’s Bang Your Head!!! Festival, where they played an exclusive and full headliner-set with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague. Visions Of Atlantis now continue their everlasting journey right into the vastness of the sea and is inviting you to the depths of their maritime universe.

Tour dates are as follows:

February (w/ Chaos Magic featuring Caterina Nix, Morlas Memoria)

13 – Bruck/Mur, Austria - Dachbodentheater 2.0

14 – Mantova, Italy - Arci Tom

15 – Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

16 – Lyon, France - CCO

17 – Marseille, France - Jas’Rod

18 – Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda

19 – Madrid, Spain - Caracol Club

21 – Porto, Portugal - Metalpoint

22 – Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

23 – Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept

26 – Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

27 – Colmar, France - Le Grillen

28 – Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

29 – Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult

April (w/ Edenbridge, Scarlet, Leecher)

17 – Graz, Austria - Explosiv

18 – Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall of Fame

19 – Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

21 – Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

22 – Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

23 – London, UK - The Underworld

24 – Manchester, UK - Rebellion

25 – Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

26 – Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

28 – Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

29 – Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

30 – Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

May(w/ Edenbridge, Scarlet, Leecher)

1 – Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

2 – Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

3 – Vienna, Austria - Szene

Visions Of Atlantis entered the charts worldwide with their newest successful opus, Wanderers. The new album even topped the chart-breaking The Deep & The Dark (2018), and the Austrian-French-Italian five piece continues their way to the top. See the chart entries below:

Visions Of Atlantis released their spectacular seventh album on 30th August via Napalm Records. On Wanderers, Visions Of Atlantis unfold their unique concept that transcends the stylistic approach of symphonic metal with songs as Heroes of the Dawn or lyrical Nothing Lasts Forever, highlighting the power of spectacular vocal duets by Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli.

With each track, the listener will be blown away by captivating symphonic metal songs, exploring sides of the group the listener might yet not be familiar with. Visions Of Atlantis truly take the next step with this release, starting with a photoshoot on the shores of the North Atlantic that resulted in breathtaking pictures, lyrics that touch the heart and soul, and riffs that will take you on a journey to the world unknown.

Wanderers is available as strictly limited Earbook edition, including 48 pages of pure Visions Of Atlantis art, a bonus CD and an exclusive 7’’ vinyl. Singer Clémentine Delauney shows you what this all includes in this video:

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Release My Symphony"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"A Journey To Remember"

"A Life Of Our Own"

"To The Universe"

"Into The Light"

"The Silent Scream"

"The Siren & The Sailor"

"Wanderers"

"At The End Of The World"

Bonus tracks:

"Bring The Storm"

"In And Out of Love"

"Heroes Of The Dawn" lyric video:

!A Journey To Remember"

End of August starts the album release tour through Germany and Austria, before they hit the road with Freedom Call. Don’t miss the breathtaking show, including songs of the new album Wanderers.

Tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)