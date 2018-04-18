VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Launch Official Music Video For "The Deep & The Dark"

Symphonic metal masters Visions Of Atlantis released their new album, The Deep & The Dark, last month via Napalm Records. The band have now released a video for the title track. Check it out below.

The Deep & The Dark is available as exclusive Deluxe Box Set, CD Digipak and Digital Download editions, you can order the album here.

With The Deep & The Dark, Visions Of Atlantis once more set sail to oceanic myths and the eternal dream of the sunken continent. The varied and fascinating voice of Clémentine Delauney provides for hauntingly beautiful duets with Siegfried Samer's classic power metal infusions, embodying the symphonic metal cake: From the grandiose album title track "The Deep & The Dark", folklore elements in "Ritual Night" to the up-tempo juggernaut "Return To Lemuria", Visions of Atlantis round off all their facets in this mystical adventure. But this album wouldn't be complete without a bewitching ballad! "The Last Home" belongs to one of the memorable songs these Austrians have ever composed.

Tracklisting:

"The Deep & The Dark"

"Return To Lemuria"

"Ritual Night"

"The Silent Mutiny"

"Book Of Nature"

"The Last Home"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Dead Reckoning"

"Words Of War"

"Prayer To The Lost"

"The Deep & The Dark" video:

"The Silent Mutiny" video:

"Return To Lemuria" video: