VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Launch Video For New Song "The Silent Mutiny"

Symphonic metal masters, Visions Of Atlantis, have released a video for "The Silent Mutiny", a track from their new album, The Deep & The Dark out now via Napalm Records. Watch the video below. Available as exclusive Deluxe Box Set, CD Digipak and Digital Download editions, you can order the album here.

With The Deep & The Dark, Visions Of Atlantis once more set sail to oceanic myths and the eternal dream of the sunken continent. The varied and fascinating voice of Clémentine Delauney provides for hauntingly beautiful duets with Siegfried Samer's classic power metal infusions, embodying the symphonic metal cake: From the grandiose album title track "The Deep & The Dark", folklore elements in "Ritual Night" to the up-tempo juggernaut "Return To Lemuria", Visions of Atlantis round off all their facettes in this mystical adventure. But this album wouldn't be complete without a bewitching ballad! "The Last Home" belongs to one of the memorable songs these Austrians have ever composed. A powerful and perfectly executed magnum opus, waiting to be performed live by Visions Of Atlantis at the Symphonic Metal Nights this month.

Tracklisting:

"The Deep & The Dark"

"Return To Lemuria"

"Ritual Night"

"The Silent Mutiny"

"Book Of Nature"

"The Last Home"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Dead Reckoning"

"Words Of War"

"Prayer To The Lost"

"The Silent Mutiny" video:

"The Deep & The Dark":

"Return To Lemuria" video:

(Photo - Moritz Maibaum Photography)