VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Postpone European Tour; New Dates Confirmed, Ticket Upgrade Available

After having to postpone their tour this spring due to the current COVID-19 related event bans, Visions Of Atlantis are now more than ready to conquer Europe with their upcoming tour this fall 2020. The band continue their everlasting, symphonic journey and announce the new dates for their tour, originally scheduled for April/May. All previously purchased tickets remain valid.

Following the release of their latest studio album, Wanderers, the symphonic metal alliance offers their musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery and takes your mind to another sonic dimension once again. Due to logistical changes, they will be accompanied by two new support acts. Swedish sea marauders Ye Banished Privateers will present their new album, as well as symphonic metal newcomers Ad Infinitum with their charismatic singer Melissa Bonny (know from Warkings, Rock Meets Classic, Serenity).

Visions Of Atlantis now continue their everlasting introspective journey and invite you to join the depths of their unique universe. To make this live performance truly unforgettable, you can upgrade your ticket to an exclusive VIP-ticket here.

The VIP-Upgrade includes:

- exclusive VIP T-Shirt only for VIPs

- exclusive signed poster only available for VIPs

- exclusive VOA Acoustic Session

- Band Meet & Greet + photo session

- VIP Laminate + Lanyard

- Early Entry

Tour dates:

September

24 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

25 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

27 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

29 - London, England - The Underworld

30 - Paris, France - TBC

October

1 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

2 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropol

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

7 - Tillburg, Netherlands - 013

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

14 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle

15 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

16 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masteres of Rock Cafe

17 - Zvolen, Slovakia - DK ZSR

December (support TBA)

12 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall of Fame

13 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

14 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

15 - Lens, Belgium - Titans Club

17 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

18 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarock

19 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany - Lemmy’s

Get into the Visions Of Atlantis vibe and watch the acoustic version of “Nothing Lasts Forever” below:

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)