VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Release Lyric Video For New Single "A Life Of Our Own"
December 11, 2019, an hour ago
Symphonic metal alliance, Visions Of Atlantis, have released a new single off their chart-breaking album, Wanderers, along with a beautifully conceptualized lyric video.
“A Life Of Our Own” takes you on an atmospheric journey and straight into the band’s unique symphonic blend of solidity and smoothness. The sonorously powerful track reveals the labyrinthine path towards self-determination and illuminates a gleam of love and hope in dark and stormy times. The outstanding symbiosis of Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli’s vocals accompanied by breathtaking soundscapes will guide you through the deep valleys of the untamed seas and the harsh cold of the winter season, and also give courage to lost souls around the world.
Visions Of Atlantis have announced the first leg of their European headline tour, beginning in February 2020. The quintet continues to conquer Europe and South America with their emotional and powerful live performances - and they are not done yet. They proved their unique interpretation of symphonic heaviness once more at this year’s Bang Your Head!!! Festival, where they played an exclusive and full headliner-set with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague.
Visions Of Atlantis now continue their everlasting journey right into the vastness of the sea and are inviting you into the depths of their maritime universe.
Tour dates:
February (with Chaos Magic featuring Caterina Nix, Morlas Memoria)
13 - Bruck/Mur, Austria - Dachbodentheater 2.0
14 - Mantova, Italy - Arci Tom
15 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club
16 - Lyon, France - CCO
17 - Marseille, France - Jas’Rod
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda
19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol Club
21 - Porto, Portugal - Metalpoint
22 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
23 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept
26 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
27 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
28 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
29 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult
April (with Edenbridge, Scarlet, Leecher)
17 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
18 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall of Fame
19 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
21 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
22 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill
23 - London, UK - The Underworld
24 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
25 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
28 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37
29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash
May (with Edenbridge, Scarlet, Leecher)
1 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
(Photo - Emilie Garcin)