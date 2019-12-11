VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Release Lyric Video For New Single "A Life Of Our Own"

Symphonic metal alliance, Visions Of Atlantis, have released a new single off their chart-breaking album, Wanderers, along with a beautifully conceptualized lyric video.

“A Life Of Our Own” takes you on an atmospheric journey and straight into the band’s unique symphonic blend of solidity and smoothness. The sonorously powerful track reveals the labyrinthine path towards self-determination and illuminates a gleam of love and hope in dark and stormy times. The outstanding symbiosis of Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli’s vocals accompanied by breathtaking soundscapes will guide you through the deep valleys of the untamed seas and the harsh cold of the winter season, and also give courage to lost souls around the world.

Visions Of Atlantis have announced the first leg of their European headline tour, beginning in February 2020. The quintet continues to conquer Europe and South America with their emotional and powerful live performances - and they are not done yet. They proved their unique interpretation of symphonic heaviness once more at this year’s Bang Your Head!!! Festival, where they played an exclusive and full headliner-set with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague.

Visions Of Atlantis now continue their everlasting journey right into the vastness of the sea and are inviting you into the depths of their maritime universe.

Tour dates:

February (with Chaos Magic featuring Caterina Nix, Morlas Memoria)

13 - Bruck/Mur, Austria - Dachbodentheater 2.0

14 - Mantova, Italy - Arci Tom

15 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

16 - Lyon, France - CCO

17 - Marseille, France - Jas’Rod

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda

19 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol Club

21 - Porto, Portugal - Metalpoint

22 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

23 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept

26 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

27 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

28 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

29 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult

April (with Edenbridge, Scarlet, Leecher)

17 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

18 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall of Fame

19 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

21 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

22 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

23 - London, UK - The Underworld

24 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

25 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

28 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

May (with Edenbridge, Scarlet, Leecher)

1 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)