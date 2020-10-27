VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Release Music Video For "Wanderers" Feat. BOHEMIAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRAGUE

Set your sails for an intoxicating, symphonic reverie backed by the marvellously talented Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague. Visions Of Atlantis reveal their second live single, “Release My Symphony”, along with an atmospheric music video, cut from their very first live DVD / Blu-Ray / CD, A Symphonic Journey To Remember, out October 30 via Napalm Records.

Soft plugging violin lines and delicate piano harmonies encircle the marvellous intro, underlining the unique vocal range of exceptionally talented singer Clémentine Delauney. Cut from their chart-breaking album Wanderers, the bittersweet atmosphere even rises with the orchestra’s support and wraps the whole crowd into a pure maritime fairyland.

A Symphonic Journey To Remember highlights the band’s musical expertise, whilst also showcasing their impressive, rousing journey through the maritime depths. With this memorable, first-class live appearance, Visions Of Atlantis present a new peak in their musical output and underline that they’ve arrived in the royal symphonic league.

Enter the maritime depths with Visions Of Atlantis and watch the live video for “Wanderers”:

In 2019, Visions Of Atlantis realized their dream of captioning their symphonic experience at the highest level. Supported by the orchestral accompaniment of the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague for the very first time, the quintet captivated the audience once again with their impressive headliner set at last year’s Bang Your Head!!! festival. This unique experience is captured on Blu-ray/DVD and audio formats - 17 atmospheric tracks guide listeners and viewers through the unparalleled, powerful discography of Visions Of Atlantis. The outstanding symbiosis of Clémentine Delauney’s and Michele Guaitoli’s vocals, accompanied by the band’s breathtaking soundscapes and impressive scenery, will guide fans through the deep valleys of the untamed seas.

This unforgettable live experience will be available as a special Blu-ray/DVD/Audio CD bundle as well as a double vinyl Gatefold, as an exclusive deluxe edition and via all audio streaming services.

This unique experience will be available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray / DVD / CD Digipak, vertical format

- Blu-ray / DVD / CD Digipak, vertical format + Shirt Bundle

- 2 LP Vinyl Gatefold Black (incl. DVD)

- 2 LP Vinyl Gatefold Splatter Blue/White (incl. DVD)

- Deluxe Fan Gym Bag (incl. Flag, blu-ray/DVD/CD Digipak Bundle + signed Booklet, VIP Pass & Laynard)

- digital via all audio platforms

Tracklisting:

Intro

"The Deep & The Dark"

"New Dawn"

"Ritual Night"

"Lost"

"The Last Home"

"Memento"

"Release My Symphony"

"Words Of War"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Wanderers"

"Seven Seas"

"A Journey To Remember"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Nothing Lasts Forever"

"Passing Dead End"

"Return To Lemuria"

