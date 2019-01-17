VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Streaming Official Lyric Video For "Words Of War" (Live)

Symphonic metal masters, Visions Of Atlantis, have revealed a new lyric video for the live version of “Words Of War“. Watch below.

The band on the video and the upcoming live activities: “After a successful Tour which was the first as co-headliner, we are really excited to present 'Words Of War' in its live version. The promotion for our very first live album will bring Visions Of Atlantis over the Atlantic to the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, Mexico, a South American tour and back to the venues all around Europe as special guest for Kamelot & Evergrey.”

Visions Of Atlantis take you to a world of myths, tales and the long forgotten seas: With a unique mixture of symphonic metal and power metal, paired with a fantastic female/male vocal duo, the Austrian quintet has been enchanting the metal world since 2000.

On February 22nd, the band will release its very first live album, The Deep & The Dark Live @ Symphonic Metal Nights, proving that Visions Of Atlantis are at the top of their genre when it comes to atmosphere and live skills. With focus on songs of the latest studio album The Deep & The Dark (2018), this live opus pushes the mystical adventure of Visions Of Atlantis to another level - powerful and perfectly executed.

Pre-order The Deep & The Dark Live @ Symphonic Metal Nights here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"The Deep & The Dark"

"New Dawn"

"Book Of Nature"

"Ritual Night"

"Siegfried’s Farewell"

"Lost"

"The Silent Mutiny"

"The Last Home"

"Words Of War"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Passing Dead End"

"Return To Lemuria"

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)