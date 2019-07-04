VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Studio Series #3: Guitars (Video)

Visions Of Atlantis will release their new album, Wanderers, on August 30 via Napalm Records. Following their chart breaking album, The Deep & The Dark (2018), the band adds another spectacular album to their repertoire.

A third episode of the band's studio series is now available. Watch three segments below:

Studio Series #1: Drums

Studio Series #2: Bass:

Studio Series #3: Guitars:

Wanderers is Visions Of Atlantis' seventh album. The listener will be taken on a journey into the breathtaking depths of the symphonic metal universe. Wanderers offers a captivating musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery. It’s armed with amazing duets by Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli and is one of the most intense and profound symphonic metal albums the world has seen (or rather, heard) in the past 15 years.

Accompanying the release of Wanderers, the band will set out to tour Europe:

July

5 - Nordheim, Germany - Sunstorm Festival

6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival

11 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!! Festival (special show with orchestra)

August

11 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest

16 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heart Festival

17 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air

28 - Bruck/Mur, Austria - Dachbodentheater **

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage **

30 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast **

31 - Siegburg , Germany - Kubana **

September

1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

October (with Freedom Call)

4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kasarne

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - clubCANN

18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

\19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

** album release shows

(Photo - Emilie Garcin)