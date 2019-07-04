VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Studio Series #3: Guitars (Video)
Visions Of Atlantis will release their new album, Wanderers, on August 30 via Napalm Records. Following their chart breaking album, The Deep & The Dark (2018), the band adds another spectacular album to their repertoire.
A third episode of the band's studio series is now available. Watch three segments below:
Studio Series #1: Drums
Studio Series #2: Bass:
Studio Series #3: Guitars:
Wanderers is Visions Of Atlantis' seventh album. The listener will be taken on a journey into the breathtaking depths of the symphonic metal universe. Wanderers offers a captivating musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery. It’s armed with amazing duets by Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli and is one of the most intense and profound symphonic metal albums the world has seen (or rather, heard) in the past 15 years.
Accompanying the release of Wanderers, the band will set out to tour Europe:
July
5 - Nordheim, Germany - Sunstorm Festival
6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival
11 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!! Festival (special show with orchestra)
August
11 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest
16 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heart Festival
17 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air
28 - Bruck/Mur, Austria - Dachbodentheater **
29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage **
30 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast **
31 - Siegburg , Germany - Kubana **
September
1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
October (with Freedom Call)
4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kasarne
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - clubCANN
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
\19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
** album release shows
(Photo - Emilie Garcin)