VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - The Deep & The Dark Full Album Preview Available; Audio

Symphonic metal masters, Visions Of Atlantis, once more set sail to oceanic myths and the eternal dream of the sunken continent. Titled The Deep & The Dark and set for a release on February 16th via Napalm Records, with their upcoming seventh studio album Visions Of Atlantis showcase all musical facets of the genre with a breathtaking classic symphonic metal album. A full album audio preview can be found below.

The band fronted by the fascinating voice of Clémentine Delauney recently unveiled the album artwork and tracklisting for The Deep & The Dark.

Said the band: "This is the album we have always dreamed of making. It is everything fans of this genre love and Visions Of Atlantis was founded for. This is the heart & soul of this band and symphonic metal. We are proud and excited that after over 4 years we put out the best 10 tracks the band has to offer. This is Visions Of Atlantis - this is symphonic metal!"

Coming as exclusive Deluxe Box Set, CD Digipak and Digital Download editions, The Deep & The Dark is now available to pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Deep & The Dark"

"Return To Lemuria"

"Ritual Night"

"The Silent Mutiny"

"Book Of Nature"

"The Last Home"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Dead Reckoning"

"Words Of War"

"Prayer To The Lost"

Album preview:

"Return To Lemuria" video:

(Photo - Moritz Maibaum Photography)