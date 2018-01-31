VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - The Deep & The Dark Video Interview Part 2 - "Four Years To Make An Album Is Unusually Long"

January 31, 2018, 2 hours ago

Symphonic metal masters, Visions Of Atlantis, once more set sail to oceanic myths and the eternal dream of the sunken continent. Titled The Deep & The Dark and set for a release on February 16th via Napalm Records, with their upcoming seventh studio album Visions Of Atlantis showcase all musical facets of the genre with a breathtaking classic symphonic metal album.

Part 2 of an interview series in support of the upcoming release is now available. Watch two segments below:

The Deep & The Dark interview Part 1:

The Deep & The Dark interview Part 2:

Coming as exclusive Deluxe Box Set, CD Digipak and Digital Download editions, The Deep & The Dark is now available to pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Deep & The Dark"
"Return To Lemuria"
"Ritual Night"
"The Silent Mutiny"
"Book Of Nature"
"The Last Home"
"The Grand Illusion"
"Dead Reckoning"
"Words Of War"
"Prayer To The Lost"

Album preview:

"Return To Lemuria" video:

(Photo - Moritz Maibaum Photography)

