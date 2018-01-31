VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - The Deep & The Dark Video Interview Part 2 - "Four Years To Make An Album Is Unusually Long"

Symphonic metal masters, Visions Of Atlantis, once more set sail to oceanic myths and the eternal dream of the sunken continent. Titled The Deep & The Dark and set for a release on February 16th via Napalm Records, with their upcoming seventh studio album Visions Of Atlantis showcase all musical facets of the genre with a breathtaking classic symphonic metal album.

Part 2 of an interview series in support of the upcoming release is now available. Watch two segments below:

The Deep & The Dark interview Part 1:

The Deep & The Dark interview Part 2:

Coming as exclusive Deluxe Box Set, CD Digipak and Digital Download editions, The Deep & The Dark is now available to pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Deep & The Dark"

"Return To Lemuria"

"Ritual Night"

"The Silent Mutiny"

"Book Of Nature"

"The Last Home"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Dead Reckoning"

"Words Of War"

"Prayer To The Lost"

Album preview:

"Return To Lemuria" video:

(Photo - Moritz Maibaum Photography)