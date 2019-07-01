VISIONS OF ATLANTIS To Release New Album On August 30th; European Tour Dates Announced
Visions Of Atlantis will release a new album titled Wanderers on August 30th via Napalm Records. Following their chart breaking album, The Deep & The Dark (2018), the band adds another spectacular album to their repertoire
Wanderers is Visions Of Atlantis' seventh album. The listener will be taken on a journey into the breathtaking depths of the symphonic metal universe. Wanderers offers a captivating musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery. It’s armed with amazing duets by Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli and is one of the most intense and profound symphonic metal albums the world has seen (or rather, heard) in the past 15 years.
Accompanying the release of Wanderers, the band will set out to tour Europe:
July
5 - Nordheim, Germany - Sunstorm Festival
6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival
11 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!! Festival (special show with orchestra)
August
11 - Vagos, Portugal - Vagos Metal Fest
16 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heart Festival
17 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air
28 - Bruck/Mur, Austria - Dachbodentheater **
29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage **
30 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast **
31 - Siegburg , Germany - Kubana **
September
1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
October (with Freedom Call)
4 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kasarne
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
9 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
12 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
16 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - clubCANN
18 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
\19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
** album release shows
Visions Of Atlantis have posted two installments from their ongoing studio series is now available. Watch below, and stay tuned for updates.
Studio Series #1: Drums
Studio Series #2: Bass:
(Photo - Emilie Garcin)