VISIONS OF ATLANTIS To Release The Deep & The Dark Album In February; "Return To Lemuria" Music Video Streaming

Symphonic metal masters Visions Of Atlantis once more set sail to oceanic myths and the eternal dream of the sunken continent. Titled The Deep & The Dark and set for a release on February 16th via Napalm Records, with their upcoming seventh studio album Visions Of Atlantis showcase all musical facets of the genre with a breathtaking classic symphonic metal album,

Now the band fronted by the fascinating voice of Clémentine Delauney unveiled their album artwork and tracklisting for The Deep & The Dark.

Says the band: "This is the album we have always dreamed of making. It is everything fans of this genre love and Visions Of Atlantis was founded for. This is the heart & soul of this band and symphonic metal. We are proud and excited that after over 4 years we put out the best 10 tracks the band has to offer. This is Visions Of Atlantis - this is symphonic metal!"

To get a first taste of the upcoming album, the band premieres the scenic video for the track "Return To Lemuria". Watch below.

Coming as exclusive Deluxe Box Set, CD Digipak and Digital Download editions, The Deep & The Dark is now available to pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Deep & The Dark"

"Return To Lemuria"

"Ritual Night"

"The Silent Mutiny"

"Book Of Nature"

"The Last Home"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Dead Reckoning"

"Words Of War"

"Prayer To The Lost"

"Return To Lemuria" video: