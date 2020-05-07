VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS, AD INFINITUM Featured In Live Q&A; Video
May 7, 2020, 10 minutes ago
After having to postpone their tour this spring due to the current COVID-19 related event bans, Visions Of Atlantis are now more than ready to conquer Europe with their upcoming tour this fall. The band continue their everlasting, symphonic journey and announce the new dates for their tour, originally scheduled for April/May. All previously purchased tickets remain valid.
Following the release of their latest studio album, Wanderers, the symphonic metal alliance offers their musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery and takes your mind to another sonic dimension once again. Due to logistical changes, they will be accompanied by two new support acts. Swedish sea marauders Ye Banished Privateers will present their new album, as well as symphonic metal newcomers Ad Infinitum with their charismatic singer Melissa Bonny (know from Warkings, Rock Meets Classic, Serenity).
All three bands discuss the upcoming tour and answer questions in this new video:
Visions Of Atlantis now continue their everlasting introspective journey and invite you to join the depths of their unique universe. To make this live performance truly unforgettable, you can upgrade your ticket to an exclusive VIP-ticket here.
The VIP-Upgrade includes:
- exclusive VIP T-Shirt only for VIPs
- exclusive signed poster only available for VIPs
- exclusive VOA Acoustic Session
- Band Meet & Greet + photo session
- VIP Laminate + Lanyard
- Early Entry
Tour dates:
September
24 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
25 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
27 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
29 - London, England - The Underworld
30 - Paris, France - TBC
October
1 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37
2 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropol
3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
4 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
7 - Tillburg, Netherlands - 013
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash
10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
14 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle
15 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
16 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masteres of Rock Cafe
17 - Zvolen, Slovakia - DK ZSR
December (support TBA)
12 - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall of Fame
13 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
14 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
15 - Lens, Belgium - Titans Club
17 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
18 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarock
19 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany - Lemmy’s
Get into the Visions Of Atlantis vibe and watch the acoustic version of “Nothing Lasts Forever” below:
(Photo - Emilie Garcin)