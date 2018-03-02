VITAL REMAINS Vocalist BRIAN WERNER Volunteers Rottweiler KALI For Parkland Shooting Victims; Video

Brian Werner, vocalist for the death metal band Vital Remains, lives in Coral Springs Florida next to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, where the school shooting occurred. Werner has volunteered his Rottweiler, Kali, as a therapy dog for the high school to help kids cope with their tragedy.

Says Brian: "I live in this community and it's horrible what happened there. This is my home and I needed to do something to give back to it. My dogs have always helped me through some of the hardest times of my life and I wanted to give the kids there the opportunity to experience the unconditional love and security that only a Rottweiler can provide."