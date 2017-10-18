VITJA Debut “D(e)ad” Music Video

Before embarking on a tour supporting Emil Bulls, Vitja are launching another video clip from their latest album, Digital Love. The band produced the video together with Lukas Richter after the song turned out to be one of the most favourite songs among their fans.

Singer Dave Beule about the song and video: “’D(e)ad’ is a song for everyone who is searching for his or her roots. Dealing with the unknown, all the unanswered questions and the uncomfortable feelings that come along with it.”

Vitja tour dates:

October

21 - Krefeld, Germany - Moshroom Festival

November (with Emil Bulls)

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

4 - Vienna, Austria - FLEX

9 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof Osnabrück

10 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn Kaiserslautern

11 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle-Hamburg

17 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

18 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

23 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

24 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Salzburg

25 - Ulm, Germany - ROXY.ulm

30 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum Hannover

December (with Emil Bulls)

1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater Berlin

2 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Wiesbaden

9 - München, Germany - Backstage München

Vitja are:

David Beule - vocals

Mario Metzler - bass

Vladimir Dontschenko - guitar

Daniel Pampuch - drums

(Photo - Lukas Richter)