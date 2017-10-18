VITJA Debut “D(e)ad” Music Video
October 18, 2017, 2 hours ago
Before embarking on a tour supporting Emil Bulls, Vitja are launching another video clip from their latest album, Digital Love. The band produced the video together with Lukas Richter after the song turned out to be one of the most favourite songs among their fans.
Singer Dave Beule about the song and video: “’D(e)ad’ is a song for everyone who is searching for his or her roots. Dealing with the unknown, all the unanswered questions and the uncomfortable feelings that come along with it.”
Vitja tour dates:
October
21 - Krefeld, Germany - Moshroom Festival
November (with Emil Bulls)
2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
4 - Vienna, Austria - FLEX
9 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof Osnabrück
10 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn Kaiserslautern
11 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle-Hamburg
17 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
18 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
23 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch
24 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Salzburg
25 - Ulm, Germany - ROXY.ulm
30 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum Hannover
December (with Emil Bulls)
1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater Berlin
2 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Wiesbaden
9 - München, Germany - Backstage München
Vitja are:
David Beule - vocals
Mario Metzler - bass
Vladimir Dontschenko - guitar
Daniel Pampuch - drums
(Photo - Lukas Richter)