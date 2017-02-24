VITJA Debut “Heavy Rain” Music Video

Vitja have released a video for “Heavy Rain”, a track from their sophomore album, Digital Love, which is set for release on March 3rd via Century Media. Watch the new clip, produced by Iconographic, below.

Digital Love was recorded and produced over the course of a year at Sureshot Studios by Vitja, Daniel Keller and Andreas Vieten and mixed/mastered by Aljoscha Sieg at Pitchback Studios.

If you pre-order a digital copy of Digital Love via iTunes or Amazon you get access to “Scum”, “No One As Master No One As Slave” and “Heavy Rain” immediately.

Vitja is the Russian equivalent to the first name Viktor which translates to “winner”. After already creating an underground buzz in their native Germany with their album Echos and the Your Kingdom EP, the four-piece from Cologne and Muenster is set out to win over the rest of the world.

Tracklisting:

“Scum”

“D(e)ad”

“No One As Master No One As Slave”

“Roses”

“Digital Love”

“Six Six Sick”

“The Golden Shot”

“Heavy Rain”

“Find What You Love And Kill It”

“In Pieces”

“The Flood”

“I'm Sorry”

“New Breed”

“Heavy Rain” video:

“No One As Master No One As Slave” video:

“Scum” lyric video:

“New Breed” video:

After playing more than 300 shows already, it is time for Vitja to headline their first club tour throughout Germany. Special guests will be Breathe Atlantis, Improvement and Die Heart.

Tour dates:

April

14 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

15 - Hannover, Germany - Lux

16 - Cologne, Germany - MTC

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Zentral

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

29 - Dresden, Germany - KONK Club

30 - Muenster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

Vitja are:

David Beule - vocals

Mario Metzler - bass

Vladimir Dontschenko - guitar

Daniel Pampuch - drums