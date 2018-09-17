VITJA Release "Black And Blue" Music Video

Vitja have released a video for “Black And Blue”, a track from their upcoming album Mistaken, out on September 29th. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Mistaken was recorded at Sureshot Studios and Shrimp Audio by Daniel Keller and Lucas Kramer as well as the band’s own David Beule (vocals) and Mario Metzler (bass). Yet again the album was mixed and mastered at Pitchback Studios by Aljoscha Sieg.

The band about the writing process: "While writing this record we wanted to reset to zero and solely focus on our musical roots and personal tastes in music first and foremost. ‘Mistaken’ feels like a turning point for us and we can‘t wait to get Vitja 2.0 in full effect."

Tracklisting:

"Mistaken

"Overdose" feat. Andy Dörner

"Friends Don't Lie"

"Down"

"Anxiety"

"Black And Blue"

"High On You"

"To The Moon"

"Sedamine"

"Filthy"

"Kings Of Nothing"

"Black And Blue" video:

"Overdose" (feat. Andy Dörner) video:

"Anxiety":

The release will be followed up by Vitja's headlining tour with support coming from Fallbrawl and River Becomes Ocean.

Lineup:

David Beule - vocals

Mario Metzler - bass

Vladimir Dontschenko - guitar

Daniel Pampuch - drums

(Photo - Lukas Richter)