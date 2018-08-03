VITJA Streaming “Anxiety” From Upcoming Mistaken Album

Inner demons, inner disorders, trapped inside your own head. Everyone knows about it. Only a few dare to do something about it. This is ‘Anxiety’," comment Vitja on the first song taken from their upcoming album, Mistaken. Check out the song and the semi-static clip below.

After a successful and busy year 2017, Vitja were heading straight back into the rehearsal room, bursting with new and fresh ideas for the follow up to last year’s album, Digital Love. Mistaken was recorded at Sureshot Studios and Shrimp Audio by Daniel Keller and Lucas Kramer as well as the band’s own David Beule (vocals) and Mario Metzler (bass). Yet again the album was mixed and mastered at Pitchback Studios by Aljoscha Sieg.

The band about the writing process: "While writing this record we wanted to reset to zero and solely focus on our musical roots and personal tastes in music first and foremost. ‘Mistaken’ feels like a turning point for us and we can‘t wait to get Vitja 2.0 in full effect."

Mistaken will be out September 28th. You can pre-order the album here.

The release will be followed up by Vitja's headlining tour with support coming from Fallbrawl and River Becomes Ocean.

Lineup:

David Beule - vocals

Mario Metzler - bass

Vladimir Dontschenko - guitar

Daniel Pampuch - drums