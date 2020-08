VITRIOL Debut Official Video For "Hive Lungs"

Portland death metal band, Vitriol, have released an official video for "Hive Lungs", a track from their debut full-length album, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, available via Century Media Records. Find the clip below.

Fronted by the dual vocal assault given from guitarist Kyle Rasmussen and bassist Adam Roethlisberger, driven by the inhuman drummer Scott Walker, Vitriol proved to make a successful strike at the genre's heart with their 2017 EP, Pain Will Define Their Death. Released via Italy's Everlasting Spew, it already provided a shockingly intense glimpse at the whirlwind that is to be unfurled on the much anticipated debut record, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice.

Featuring classy artwork by Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Krisiun, Angelcorpse), the album offers 44 minutes of utmost sincere and vicious music embodying a radicalness and personality rarely heard within the genre.

Tracklisting:

"The Parting Of A Neck"

"Crowned In Retaliation"

"Legacy Of Contempt"

"I Drown Nightly"

"The Rope Calls You Brother"

"A Gentle Gift"

"Violence, A Worthy Truth"

"Victim"

"Hive Lungs"

"Pain Will Define Their Death"

"Hive Lungs" video:

"I Drown Nightly" video:

"Victim" video:

Vitriol are:

Kyle Rasmussen - Guitars and Vocals

Adam Roethlisberger - Bass and Vocals

Scott Walker - Drums