VITRIOL Release "Legacy Of Contempt" Drum Playthrough Video

Portland death metal band, Vitriol, have released a drum playthrough of their track "Legacy Of Contempt" via Sick Drummer. The track is off the band's debut album, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, released this past fall via Century Media Records.

Vitriol is getting ready to hit the road with labelmates Hideous Divinity for Vader's North American headline tour. The tour starts on February 4 in San Diego and wraps on February 28 in Los Angeles. The band has been touring nonstop since the release of To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, touring with the likes of Cattle Decapitation, Nile and more. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit Vitriol's Facebook page here.

Tour dates:

February

4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red Mesa

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Winter Park, FL - Haven Lounge

12 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

15 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue

16 - Quebec, Canada - Le D'Auteuil

17 - Montreal, Canada - Foufounes Electriques

18 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground

19 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary Detroit

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

23 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

28 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Photo - Charlotte Little Wolf)