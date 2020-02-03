VITRIOL Release "Legacy Of Contempt" Drum Playthrough Video
February 3, 2020, an hour ago
Portland death metal band, Vitriol, have released a drum playthrough of their track "Legacy Of Contempt" via Sick Drummer. The track is off the band's debut album, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, released this past fall via Century Media Records.
Vitriol is getting ready to hit the road with labelmates Hideous Divinity for Vader's North American headline tour. The tour starts on February 4 in San Diego and wraps on February 28 in Los Angeles. The band has been touring nonstop since the release of To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, touring with the likes of Cattle Decapitation, Nile and more. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit Vitriol's Facebook page here.
Tour dates:
February
4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red Mesa
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11 - Winter Park, FL - Haven Lounge
12 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
14 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
15 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue
16 - Quebec, Canada - Le D'Auteuil
17 - Montreal, Canada - Foufounes Electriques
18 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground
19 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary Detroit
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
23 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
28 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
(Photo - Charlotte Little Wolf)