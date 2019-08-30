VITRIOL Share "I Drown Nightly" Music Video

Portland death metal band, Vitriol, have premiered a music video for "I Drown Nightly", a track from the band’s debut full-length album, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, out on September 6 via Century Media Records. The video, directed by Brendan McGowan, can be found below.

Fronted by the dual vocal assault given from guitarist Kyle Rasmussen and bassist Adam Roethlisberger, driven by the inhuman drummer Scott Walker, Vitriol proved to make a successful strike at the genre's heart with their 2017 EP, Pain Will Define Their Death. Released via Italy's Everlasting Spew, it already provided a shockingly intense glimpse at the whirlwind that is to be unfurled on the much anticipated debut record, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice.

Featuring classy artwork by Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Krisiun, Angelcorpse), the album offers 44 minutes of utmost sincere and vicious music embodying a radicalness and personality rarely heard within the genre.

Rasmussen states: "The spirit of Vitriol is to take the uncompromising, thrashy, punky, spirit of the late 90s extreme death and bring it to a world that has been numbed by records that have abandoned all life in favor of shrink wrapped, candy coated articulation."

Tracklisting:

"The Parting Of A Neck"

"Crowned In Retaliation"

"Legacy Of Contempt"

"I Drown Nightly"

"The Rope Calls You Brother"

"A Gentle Gift"

"Violence, A Worthy Truth"

"Victim"

"Hive Lungs"

"Pain Will Define Their Death"

"I Drown Nightly" video:

"Victim" video:

Vitriol are:

Kyle Rasmussen - Guitars and Vocals

Adam Roethlisberger - Bass and Vocals

Scott Walker - Drums

(Photo - Charlotte Little Wolf)