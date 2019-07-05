VITRIOL To Release Debut Album In September; Details Revealed

On September 6, Century Media Records will release To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, the first album by Portland, Oregon’s death metal group, Vitriol.

Fronted by the dual vocal assault given from guitarist Kyle Rasmussen and bassist Adam Roethlisberger, driven by the inhuman drummer Scott Walker, Vitriol proved to make a successful strike at the genre's heart with their 2017 EP, Pain Will Define Their Death. Released via Italy's Everlasting Spew, it already provided a shockingly intense glimpse at the whirlwind that is to be unfurled on the much anticipated debut record, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice.

Featuring classy artwork by Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Krisiun, Angelcorpse), the album offers 44 minutes of utmost sincere and vicious music embodying a radicalness and personality rarely heard within the genre.

Rasmussen states: "The spirit of Vitriol is to take the uncompromising, thrashy, punky, spirit of the late 90s extreme death and bring it to a world that has been numbed by records that have abandoned all life in favor of shrink wrapped, candy coated articulation."

Tracklisting:

"The Parting Of A Neck"

"Crowned In Retaliation"

"Legacy Of Contempt"

"I Drown Nightly"

"The Rope Calls You Brother"

"A Gentle Gift"

"Violence, A Worthy Truth"

"Victim"

"Hive Lungs"

"Pain Will Define Their Death"

"Victim" video:

Shortly after the album’s release, Vitriol will join Nile’s A Vile Desolate Sands Tour 2019 kicking off September 10.

Vitriol comments: “We have the true honor to be entering Europe for the first time with the kings in Nile and Hate Eternal. The weight of this opportunity is not lost on us, and it is one we will approach with respect and sincere devotion.”

Tour dates:

September

10 - Warszawa, Poland - Progresja

11 - Poznań, Poland - U Bazyla

12 - Kraków, Poland - ZetPeTe

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection

19 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club

20 - Rome, Italy - Largo

21 - San Dona di Piave, Italy - Revolver

23 - France (TBC)

24 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

26 - London, England - The Dome

27 - Mons, Belgium - Lotto Mons Expo Club

28 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

29 - Essen, Germany - Turock

October

1 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

2- Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

3 - Bad Oeynhausen, Germany - Alte Druckerei

4 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness Festival

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry

Vitriol are:

Kyle Rasmussen - Guitars and Vocals

Adam Roethlisberger - Bass and Vocals

Scott Walker - Drums

(Photo - Charlotte Little Wolf)