VITRIOL To Release Debut Album In September; Details Revealed
July 5, 2019, an hour ago
On September 6, Century Media Records will release To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice, the first album by Portland, Oregon’s death metal group, Vitriol.
Fronted by the dual vocal assault given from guitarist Kyle Rasmussen and bassist Adam Roethlisberger, driven by the inhuman drummer Scott Walker, Vitriol proved to make a successful strike at the genre's heart with their 2017 EP, Pain Will Define Their Death. Released via Italy's Everlasting Spew, it already provided a shockingly intense glimpse at the whirlwind that is to be unfurled on the much anticipated debut record, To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice.
Featuring classy artwork by Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Krisiun, Angelcorpse), the album offers 44 minutes of utmost sincere and vicious music embodying a radicalness and personality rarely heard within the genre.
Rasmussen states: "The spirit of Vitriol is to take the uncompromising, thrashy, punky, spirit of the late 90s extreme death and bring it to a world that has been numbed by records that have abandoned all life in favor of shrink wrapped, candy coated articulation."
Tracklisting:
"The Parting Of A Neck"
"Crowned In Retaliation"
"Legacy Of Contempt"
"I Drown Nightly"
"The Rope Calls You Brother"
"A Gentle Gift"
"Violence, A Worthy Truth"
"Victim"
"Hive Lungs"
"Pain Will Define Their Death"
"Victim" video:
Shortly after the album’s release, Vitriol will join Nile’s A Vile Desolate Sands Tour 2019 kicking off September 10.
Vitriol comments: “We have the true honor to be entering Europe for the first time with the kings in Nile and Hate Eternal. The weight of this opportunity is not lost on us, and it is one we will approach with respect and sincere devotion.”
Tour dates:
September
10 - Warszawa, Poland - Progresja
11 - Poznań, Poland - U Bazyla
12 - Kraków, Poland - ZetPeTe
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
15 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connection
19 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club
20 - Rome, Italy - Largo
21 - San Dona di Piave, Italy - Revolver
23 - France (TBC)
24 - Manchester, England - Club Academy
25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay
26 - London, England - The Dome
27 - Mons, Belgium - Lotto Mons Expo Club
28 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek
29 - Essen, Germany - Turock
October
1 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
2- Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
3 - Bad Oeynhausen, Germany - Alte Druckerei
4 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness Festival
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
6 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry
Vitriol are:
Kyle Rasmussen - Guitars and Vocals
Adam Roethlisberger - Bass and Vocals
Scott Walker - Drums
(Photo - Charlotte Little Wolf)