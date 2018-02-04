VIVALDI METAL PROJECT Announced For Kitee International Music And Art Festival

Vivaldi Metal Project has announced their participation in the Kitee International Music and Art Festival (Kitee, Finland) on July 15th, 2018 with a special "The Four Seasons" unplugged show in the Kitee-sali concert hall.

Featuring Vivaldi Metal Project's artists:

Tsena Stefanova, Angel Wolf-Black, Dimitar Belchev (vocals),

Abigail Stahlschmidt (violin), Mistheria (piano) joined by Quentin Cornet (guitar) and Joonas Tuuri (contrabass) Adrian Olebiński (digital artwork) and Zhivko Koev (tech assistant).

Both studio and live versions of our unplugged version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons are included in the new The Extended Sessions EP of which the original lineup is deployed in this show that features a brand new exclusive The Four Seasons acoustic medley arranged by Mistheria.

The Four Seasons full-length album was released on July 22nd 2016 and the new EP The Extended Sessions on January 19th 2018, both works published by Pride & Joy Music.