VIVALDI METAL PROJECT - The Four Seasons Live Unplugged World Premiere Concert Streaming

Vivaldi Metal Project's live unplugged world premiere concert at Finland's Kitee International Music And Art Festival on July 15th is available for streaming below.

Produced by Mistheria.

Featuring: Mistheria (piano), Abigail Stahlschmidt (violin), Angel Wolf-Black, Dimitar Belchev, Tsena Stefanova (vocals), Joonas Tuuri (contrabass).

Staff: Plamen Dimov (event manager), Samppa Hirvonen (sound engineering), Adrian Olebinski (digital artwork), Zhivko Koev (producer assistant and digital artwork sync), Ukko Torni (video recording and live streaming), Joonas Tarkkonen (light designer).

Says the group: "We'd like to thank the wonderful audience from all over the world that made it an amazing and memorable show!"

Vivaldi Metal Project has announced the Electric Show World Premiere! The show will take place on September 23rd in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and will be part of the eighth Sounds Of The Ages festival.

The antique Roman amphitheater will be the magical location of Vivaldi Metal Project's The Four Seasons exclusive event. Tickets are available now at this location.