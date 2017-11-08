VIVALDI METAL PROJECT To Release The Extended Sessions EP In January

The Extended Sessions EP is the follow-up release to The Four Seasons album release by Vivaldi Metal Project, which hit the shelves in Summer 2016 on CD & double vinyl via Pride & Joy Music. The album up to today is one of the label’s best sellers and now being continued with this valuable EP which will shorten the waiting time for the fans until the next full album.

The digital version of the EP will be available at the usual outlets; the physical edition digipack is limited to 300 copies and will only be available at the band’s shows, at the label’s online shop and at selected mailorders.

Created and produced by Mistheria, Vivaldi Metal Project are currently working on bringing the project onto stage with full band, orchestra and choir. During summer/fall 2017, the band played a series of unplugged shows in Finland, in Bulgaria and in Italy in advance which resulted in the idea to put some of the extraordinary material onto this EP. The Extended Sessions includes four tracks which are centred around the group’s performance at Kitee International Music And Art Festival, which took place in Kitee (Finland) on July 13th, 2017. Arranged by Mistheria, the performance at the Sleeping Sun event featured Mistheria himself on piano and Tsena Stefanova on vocals. An epic video for this track will also be available soon online.

The Extended Sessions EP opens with a newly recorded unplugged studio version of “The Four Seasons” medley which again was arranged by Mistheria who performed on this track on piano and was joined by vocalists Tsena Stefanova, Angel Wolf-Black and Dimitar Belchev plus Abigail Stahlschmidt on violin. Additionally to this track, the song “Vita” - one of the album's single - is featured twice on the EP: once as exclusive “original vocal session” as recorded by Dimitar Belchev on the first demo version of this song which impressed Mistheria at the first listening, and once as instrumental “karaoke”. Both versions are delivered with a brand new mix by Ivan Moni Bidin at Artesonika studios.

“Vita” was originally released with different singers on last year’s album. The track was arranged by Zhivko Koev and the line-up here includes Dimitar Belchev on vocals, Srdjan Brankovic on guitars, Chris Caffery (TSO, Savatage) with a guitar solo, Jeffrey Revet on keyboards, Royal Hunt’s Andreas Passmark on bass and Martijn Peters on drums.

Like the Vivaldi Metal Project's full length album The Four Seasons, The Extended Sessions EP was mixed and mastered by Ivan Moni Bidin at Artesonika Studios in Italy and produced by Mistheria. Vivaldi Metal Project is currently booking more unplugged shows over Europe and the US. Dates will be announced soon.

(Photo - Martti Rosendahl)