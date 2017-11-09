VIXEN Guitarist BRITT LIGHTNING - “We’ve Recorded A New Single, As Well As An Acoustic Version Of One Of The Classic Hits”

In a new interview with Guitar World, Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning discusses landing the gig with the band, their current projects, and more.

“We’ve just recorded a live album from a show we did this past summer in Chicago,” says Britt. “We’ve been working with Michael Wagener, who mixed Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, and has a really cool studio in Nashville. We’ve also recorded a new single as well as an acoustic version of one of the classic hits. It has a bit of a different vibe than the original, but it came together pretty spontaneously as we were jamming on it in the studio.”

The full interview can be found at GuitarWorld.com.

(Photo - Jon Gregory)