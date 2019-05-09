VIXEN Perform FEMME FATALE's "Waiting For The Big One", "Falling In And Out Of Love" At M3 Rock Festival 2019 (Video)

On May 5th, Vixen performed at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland with new vocalist Lorraine Lewis (Femme Fatale). Fan-filmed video is available below. The band is rounded out by Roxy Petrucci (drums), Share Ross (bass) and Brittany Denaro (guitars).

Janet Gardner, former frontwoman of Vixen, is back with her sophomore solo album, Your Place In The Sun. The album is set for a global release on May 31, via Pavement Entertainment, and available for pre-order now.

Teaming up with guitarist/songwriter/producer Justin James, this new release is the perfect follow-up to the self-titled debut. Your Place In The Sun combines modern rock elements with the classic sound Janet has become known for in her decades of female fronted and influential fury.

Your Place In The Sun is available for pre-order now. Pre-ordering the album gives fans an offering of what's to come, as it includes the instant grat track "Your Place In The Sun". In addition to the digital pre-order, the duo is offering a pre-order bundle, which includes a signed CD and handwritten note from Janet and Justin, which will be sealed with a lipstick kiss from Janet.

Tracklisting:

"Your Place In The Sun"

"Assassinate"

"Standing"

"Try"

"Web"

"Kicks Me Back"

"A Way To Your Heart"

"Should Have Known"

"Unconditionally"

"You Said"

"Without You"

"Flame Thrower"

Check out a behind-the-scened video from the recording sessions: