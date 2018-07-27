VIXEN Premier "You Ought To Know By Now" Music Video

Classic 80’s rock veterans Vixen have released a video for "You Ought To Know By Now", featured on the new Live Fire album, out now via Rat Pak Records. Find the clip below.

Mixed by Michael Wagener, Live Fire features 12 live tracks and was recorded at Chicago's legendary Arcada Theater during the group’s successful 2017 tour.

In addition to the classic Vixen songs, the effort also includes a newly recorded studio version of “You Ought To Know By Now”, and all new studio acoustic version of their hit song “Edge Of A Broken Heart” and a live version of a previously unreleased track called “Big Brother”.

Regarding the track “You Ought to Know By Now”, vocalist Janet Gardner says, “It gives you a taste of the classic Vixen days with a revitalized energy and passion!”...and bassist Share Ross adds, “This song is the ultimate connection between our history with Jan and our future!”

Speaking of the live material drummer Roxy Petrucci comments, “It’s really cool to see so many old and new fans enjoying these classic songs as we perform them live, so it only made sense to release this live album!” Guitarist Britt Lightning adds, “This album really captures all the spontaneity and energy of the band’s live performance.”

Vixen first burst onto the scene in the 80’s and achieved large scale commercial success with songs like “Edge Of A Broken Heart”, “Cryin” and “Love Made Me”. The band has sold over a million albums, had six #1 videos on MTV, four songs on Billboard’s Top 100 and is the only platinum selling all female 80’s act. The band continues to write new music and tour with their eyes set firmly on the future.

Live Fire is available in various formats and bundle configurations including a ltd white vinyl pressing with an alternate track sequence and also an Ultimate Fan Bundle that includes a personal “Thank-you” phone call from Janet Gardner, exclusively available here.

Tracklisting:

"Rev It Up" (Live)

"How Much Love" (Live)

"One Night Alone" (Live)

"Cryin’" (Live)

"Meet The Band" (Live)

"Rock Me" (Live)

"Streets In Paradise" (Live)

"I Don’t Need No Doctor" (Live)

"Love Is A Killer" (Live)

"Love Made Me" (Live)

"Big Brother" (Live) * previously unreleased

"Edge of A Broken Heart" (Live)

Bonus tracks:

"You Ought To Know By Now" (New Studio Version)

"Edge Of A Broken Heart" (New Studio Acoustic Version)

"You Ought To Know By Now" video: "Edge Of A Broken Heart" (Acoustic/Studio Version):

Vixen is:

Janet Gardner (vocals)

Roxy Petrucci (drums)

Share Ross (bass)

Britt Lightning (guitars)

(Photo - Mark Weiss)