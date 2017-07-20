VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Announces US Tour Dates In September

Vixen vocalist Janet Gardner partners up with Justin James of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto to bring rock fans everywhere her first full-length debut solo album.

The self-titled Janet Gardner album hits shelves on August 18th, released through Pavement Entertainment (North America) and Eternal Sounds Records (Europe). The album will be available both digitally and in retail stores.

As a special treat to everyone who pre-orders the album, Pavement Entertainment is offering an exclusive bundle deal. The bundle features the debut CD (hand signed) and a limited edition Planet Janet t-shirt for $30. Pre-order your bundle here.

Don't miss the chance to see Janet and Justin live in September. The tour features songs from the debut solo album and hits from Vixen. The dynamic duo will perform in Midwest and on the East Coast. Tickets are available now.

Tour dates:

September

1 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

2 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater 1894

12 - New York City, NY - Iridium

14 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

15 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina