VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Debuts "Candle" Music Video

After encountering a recent health scare, Janet Gardner releases the official music video for “Candle”.

"Candle" was originally scheduled to be released over the next couple of weeks, but after being rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery to remove a subdural hematoma, she was so moved by the out pouring of love and support that it gave the song new meaning.

“This song is deeply personal to me. It is about a very difficult time in my life, the passing of my parents. I wanted to be their Candle, and get them through that moment,” Janet explains on the meaning of “Candle”. “Now, at another very difficult moment in my life, so many of you have deeply touched me with your wonderful thoughts, prayers, and support. Thank you all so much for being my Candle.”

“Candle” is a single off Janet Gardner’s self-titled debut solo album from Pavement Entertainment. The album is available in digital and retail outlets everywhere.