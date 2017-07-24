VIXEN Vocalist JANET GARDNER Reveals New Solo Album Details

As the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band Vixen, Janet Gardner's powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits "Edge Of A Broken Heart" and "Cryin’'" and AOR rockers "How Much Love" and "Love Is A Killer”. Vixen toured extensively, grinding out 200 shows per year, opening for the likes of Deep Purple, Ozzy Osbourne, The Scorpions, KISS, and Bon Jovi.

In an era primarily dominated by male rock musicians, Vixen's all-female lineup didn't come without its struggles. But their undeniable musicianship, matched with Gardner's unique and powerful vocal style, propelled the band quickly to Gold Album status and earned the band critically acclaimed success that is still celebrated to this day on the likes of Sirius XM, MTV/VH-1 Classic, and nationally syndicated specialty radio shows. Vixen, along with their predecessors, helped pave the way for the current wave and success of female-fronted acts such as Halestorm, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless, and many others.

Teaming up with guitarist/songwriter/producer Justin James (who has worked with members of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto), Gardner ventured into the solo realm to unleash a new side of her musical creativity. Together, Janet and Justin have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.

The result is a perfect blend of modern hard rock with a touch of old school flare that will turn the heads of generations of rock fans. The self-titled Janet Gardner album hits shelves on August 18th, released through Pavement Entertainment (North America) and Eternal Sounds Records (Europe). The album will be available both digitally and in retail stores.

Janet Gardner has once again proven herself as a leader in the female-fronted hard rock world.

Tracklisting:

“Rat Hole”

“Hippycrite”

“If You Want Me”

“Candle”

“Your Problem Now”

“Let It Be Over”

“Lost”

“The Grind”

“Best Friend”

“The Good Or The Bye”

As a special treat to everyone who pre-orders the album, Pavement Entertainment is offering an exclusive bundle deal. The bundle features the debut CD (hand signed) and a limited edition Planet Janet t-shirt for $30. Pre-order your bundle here.

Don't miss the chance to see Janet and Justin live in September. The tour features songs from the debut solo album and hits from Vixen. The dynamic duo will perform in Midwest and on the East Coast. Tickets are available now.

Tour dates:

September

1 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

2 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

9 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater 1894

12 - New York City, NY - Iridium

14 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

15 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina