VLTIMAS Featuring Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Set Release Date For Debut Album; "Praevalidus" Track Streaming

Season Of Mist recently announced the signing of Vltimas, the extreme metal formation consisting of David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel), Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (ex-Mayhem, Aura Noir), and Flo Mounier (Cryptopsy).

The band's debut album, Something Wicked Marches In, will be released on March 29th. The track "Praevalidus" is available for streaming below.

Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen comments on the track: "In my personal opinion, any one of the songs on 'Something Wicked Marches In' could be a potential single. We ended up choosing “Praevalidus” as the first one, mostly due to its immediacy and intensity but also as it feels like a suitable way of showcasing what this band and this album is all about. Let the celebration of the wicked commence!"

"Praevalidus":

Teaser:

Vltimas is:

David Vincent - Vocals

Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen - Guitars

Flo Mounier - Drums

(Photo - Tina K Photography)