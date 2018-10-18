VLTIMAS - Former MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT Joins Forces With CRYPTOPSY, Ex-MAYHEM Members In New Project; Audio

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Vltimas. The extreme metal formation, consisting of David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel), Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (ex-Mayhem, Aura Noir), and Flo Mounier (Cryptopsy), have completed work on their debut album, slated for release early 2019.

Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen comments: "Feels like aeons ago since I last ventured into these musical shores, but alas, here we are. It's been an intense year and a half with lots of planning, hard work, personal sacrifice and yeah, traveling. I believe I speak for all 3 of us on this matter. Nevertheless, the beast has been summoned and recorded and I am overly confident about the outcome.

"Having had the opportunity to work with some of the finest of craftsmen in the genre, the level of experience speaks volumes. The mutual understanding, vision and drive, everything as if for a greater purpose. That's how the end result sounds like to me.

"A special thank you goes out to longtime partner in crime Michael Berberian and Season Of Mist for the immense belief in this entity, as well as my companion Jaime Gomez Arellano over at Orgone Studio (UK) for a job superbly done!

"We are VLTIMAS."

A first (sound) glimpse of this death metal energy can be found below:

Vltimas is:

David Vincent - Vocals

Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen - Guitars

Flo Mounier - Drums

(Photo - Tina K Photography)