Vocalist BRIAN VOLLMER Posts A HELIX History Lesson (Video)

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with The Story of Helix:

"This video was a labor of love. Originally, I was trying to write a rap intro to use in the live show and it morphed into a 7 minute story about the history of the band. I wrote it in Fort Myers during the winter and walked around for weeks memorizing it. We first used it in the live acoustic show at The Blyth Theatre in early spring of 2018. It worked so well I decided to record it at Daryl's Dawghause Studios in St. Catherines. This took another two months. As soon as the first mix was sent to me, I immediately started working on putting pictures and films to it. This took another month of painstakingly going through hours and hours of footage and thousands of still photographs. I actually could have made 3 or 4 different videos and not used the same pictures twice. A lot of the footage was taken on my Super 8 Sound Elmo camera that I used to carry around with me during the '70s and '80s when we were playing bars across the county. Many of those bars do not exist anymore; some of the people have passed away. I hope eveyone enjoys watching this as much as I did putting it together."

No Life Til Metal Records has announced that they have partnered with Helix to release not one but two very special limited edition releases.

First up this holiday season you are going to want to pick up what is sure to be a brand new hard rock Christmas classic for years to come. This holiday season join us as we celebrate Christmas with Helix with this brand new Christmas collection entitled A Helix Christmas.

A Helix Christmas is a compilation of Christmas classics that encompasses all of the bands Christmas classic tracks as well as two previously unreleased tracks on limited edition CD and vinyl. The two previously unreleased tracks are a brand new recording of the classic Christmas tune "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer", which has been given the Helix treatment. As well as the track "All I Want For Christmas (Is The Leafs To Win The Cup)", which was released as a limited edition 7” only prior which is now out of print.

Next we have a very special limited edition first time on vinyl pressing of the bands latest album entitled Bastard Of The Blues. Bastard Of The Blues is the bands latest and 13th studio album and is a shout out to everyone everywhere letting them know that heavy metal truly is a Bastard Of The Blues. Helix wear that metal label loud and clear, which is why No Life Til Metal Records is very excited to be bringing this limited edition vinyl to you for the very first time.

Get ready to spend this holiday season rocking with Helix. Officially releasing October 5th worldwide. Visit nolifetilmetalrecords.com to see the various packages which include limited edition stickers and the first 50 orders of Bastard Of The Blues will come with a free DCD (Download CD).