July 23, 2018, 7 minutes ago

Vocalist MIKAEL STANNE Expects DARK TRANQUILLITY To Start Writing New Material In Early 2019 - "We Haven't Started That Process Yet, But We Will"; Video

Dark Tranquillity frontman Mikael Stanne was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's show at John Smith Rock Festival in Peurunka, Finland on July 20th. Watch below:

Mikael Stanne performs guest vocalist on Nonexist's "A Meditation Upon Death", featured on their recently released In Praise Of Death EP. A lyric video for the track can be seen below:

Dark Tranquillity perform next on July 27th at Borgholms Slottsruin in Borgholm, Sweden. Find the band's live itinerary here.



