Vocalist TONY MARTIN On His Time With BLACK SABBATH - "It Was A Pleasure And An Honour To Be Part Of The Band's History"

Former Black Sabbath vocalist Tony Martin - who fronted the band from 1987 - 1991 and from 1993 - 1997 - shared a comment on Ultimate Guitar's recent feature article showcasing his time in the fold. He commented on his collaboration with Tony Iommi and the rest of the gang:

"Thanks guys! It was a pleasure and an honour to be part of the band's history. Most bands have gone through changes... pun intended :) but Sabbath was one that did more than most... :) The era that I was involved in was after the band had been mostly exhausted - financially, credibly and territorially - there had already been five singers associated with the band BEFORE I even got there!

"It was a low point and when I joined them it really was a challenge! What we were able to do was capture territories that were not normally strong for Sabbath. We opened up Russia and Asia and Europe where Sabbs had never been before... the eastern block was opening and South America and Korea...

We worked hard to get the name back up and did some great works. Headless Cross was significant in that we had Cozy Powell (drums) and that was an honour, too. We did lift the band again, to the point where it was set for a reunion with the original members, which is the only other place they could go!

Thanks for honouring this era; it was important in the band's history."