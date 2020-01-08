VOICES OF RUIN - Melodic Death Metal Group Signs With M-Theory Audio; Path To Immortality Album Due This Spring

Orange County, California-based melodic death metal quintet, Voices Of Ruin - who bested dozens of unsigned groups to serve as America's representative in the 2018 Wacken Metal Battle - have signed with M-Theory Audio. The group will release their third album, Path To Immortality, in the spring.

Since brothers Dave (vocals) and Tom Barrett (guitars) founded the group more than a decade ago, Voices Of Ruin have performed extensively in support of their two self-released albums, 2010's Into Oblivion and 2015's Born From The Dark. In 2019, the band returned to the studio to record Path To Immortality with former Soulfly/Machine Head guitarist Logan Mader (Gojira, SepticFlesh). More information on the new album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Voices Of Ruin is very excited to announce that we'll be collaborating with M Theory Audio for the release of our next record,” explains guitarist Tom. “This record is absolutely crushing and we believe that Marco and his team will do an excellent job of helping us push things to the next level. The team at M-Theory has a wealth of experience in the ever-evolving metal scene and a roster of insanely talented bands. Voices Of Ruin is extremely honoured to be a part of the team and we look forward to shredding the world on this next album cycle. Rage!"



While vocalist Dave expands, “Following the successful release of our first two albums, we felt that it was time to push this beast further and work with a label that can really support us. It was also important that we find a team that operates in a brotherhood/family style atmosphere that complements our camp here at Voices Of Ruin! We feel strongly that Marco and his team are a perfect fit for this next chapter for VoR. We couldn't be more excited that M-Theory believes in this record as much as we do! We are ready to shred with beers held high to support this next musical adventure! So...who's ready to PARTY!!!”



“I’ve been aware of Voices Of Ruin for several years, as they are a staple of the So Cal metal scene and there’s no doubt their commitment and work ethic as all they’ve achieved locally and moreso touring internationally as an unsigned band,” comments M-Theory Audio’s Marco Barbieri. “My interest was raised when witnessing the band crushing their competition in the Wacken Metal Battle and getting to know the guys on a more personal level afterwards and seeing first-hand their fierce determination. Ultimately when they shared tracks from their new album I was blown away as the songs, playing and production are all on another level with such a fine mix of dark melodies combined with aggressive heavy music that I knew we had to get involved.”

Voices Of Ruin describe their sound as an epically-crafted blend of classic heavy metal and modern death metal that also pays homage to the traditional Scandinavian melodic death metal sound. In addition to winning the US Wacken Metal Battle in 2018, The group supported Vader across North America on the 2017 Strike Of The Empire tour; toured Europe with Internal Bleeding and Sacrificial Slaughter; toured Japan with Vader and Hate; and performed extensively in Southern California alongside a number of notable acts, including Morbid Angel, Trivium, Devildriver, Dark Tranquillity, Amorphis, Cattle Decapitation, Dying Fetus and Origin. For the past five years, the band has also organized the annual Ruinfest festival, a celebration of California's extreme metal scene that has featured the likes of Fallujah, Exmortus, Pessimist, Skeletal Remains, Helsott and Letum Ascensus.



Voices Of Ruin's next live appearance will take place in Anaheim, California on January 25. The band will also support Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum in Santa Ana, California on April 3.

Lineup:

Dave Barrett - vocals

Tom Barrett - lead guitar

Steve Calton - rhythm guitar

Wally Myers - bass

Lonnie Vanhorn - drums