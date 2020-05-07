VOIVOD, BORKNAGAR, INSOMNIUM And More; Century Media Records To Host Free Online Isolation Festival On May 14

Century Media Records, in cooperation with EMP, proudly present the Isolation Festival. The Century Media Isolation Festival is a free online festival that will be hosted on Century Media’s YouTube channel on May 14t. The stream will begin at 8 PM, CET / 2 PM, EST / 11 AM, PST and is going to be online for 24 hours.

Even though there is no way to fully replace a real live experience, Century Media and EMP would like to bring at least a kind of similar festival atmosphere in everyone’s living room. Therefore, the label is happy to host the Isolation Festival together with thirteen Century Media Records artists from all over the world, who recorded and filmed exclusive sets to premiere during the event.

The festival will be broadcasted on the official Century Media YouTube Channel, which has over two million subscribers to date.

The following bands will participate in this festival:

- Angelus Apatrida (Spain, Thrash Metal)

- Baest (Denmark, Death Metal)

- Bonded (Germany, Thrash Metal)

- Borknagar (Norway, Avantgarde Black Metal)

- Dead Lord (Sweden, Hard Rock)

- Deserted Fear (Germany, Death Metal)

- Hideous Divinity (Italy, Death Metal)

- Insomnium (Finland, Melodic Death Metal)

- Lucifer (Sweden, Heavy Rock)

- Omnium Gatherum (Finland, Melodic Death Metal)

- Svart Crown (France, Death/Black Metal)

- The Offering (USA, Progressive Metal)

- Voivod (Canada, Progressive Sci-Fi Metal)

In times where most of us are isolated at home, a festival breaks us free, gives us hope and most importantly shows us that the music we love is still out there. We cannot bring you a full festival experience right now, but who ever said that it is impossible to build up a tent in your living room, enjoy canned ravioli and cheap warm beer indoors?