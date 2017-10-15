VOIVOD Drummer MICHEL "AWAY" LANGEVIN Talks New Album - "There Is Only One Short Rocker; All The Rest Is Progressive Music" (Video)

On October 4th, Voivod drummer/founder Michel "Away" Langevin spoke with Impact prior to their show in Budapest, Hungary. Langevin discusses art, politics, a new album, and the possibility of going back and performing some of the band's classic albums in their entirety live.

Voivod's tour schedule is as follows::

October

15 - Copenhagen - Denmark - Stengade

17 - Deventer - The Netherlands - Burgerweeshuis

18 - Wiesbaden - Germany - Schlachthof

19 - Ludwigsburg - Germany - Rockfabrik

20 - Aarburg - Switzerland - Musigburg

21 - Landshut - Germany - Alte Kaserne - no Earth Ship

In conjunction with the European tour, Voivod released another strictly limited 7” EP in order to complete the vinyl-release of the five songs featured on the Post Society mini-album, after having showcased three tracks already on split 7” EP’s with label-mates At The Gates, Napalm Death and Entombed A.D., the upcoming 7” EP will be entitled Silver Machine and include both the Hawkwind cover-version that serves as its title track as well as the song “Post Society”.

The “Silver Machine” EP is limited to a total of 1000 copies, split up as follows:

Black vinyl - 500 copies: Via CM Distro

White vinyl - 200 copies: Via CM Webshop

Silver vinyl - 300 copies: Via the band on the road

Look out for its release on September 29th, 2017 via CMR as well as during Voivod’s European tour.

Langevin, who once again designed the artwork for Silver Machine (see above), checked in with the following update on the band’s current activities: “At this moment we are recording demos and writing the conclusion of the next album, while getting ready for the Wings of Metal Festival here in Montreal. Right after this show we will rehearse a couple of new set lists for the upcoming tour. We are really thrilled to go to Europe again this year, to play in some countries we never visited before. In November, after the tour, we will go to RadicArt studio to record the new material, at last...In the meantime, see you on the road!”

(Top photo - Gaëlle Beri)