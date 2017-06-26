VOIVOD Drummer MICHEL "AWAY" LANGEVIN - “The Next Album Should Be Out Early Next Year”; Video

In a new video interview with Metal Wani (streaming below), Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin talks to Fernando Bonenfant at The Underworld in London, England.

He discusses the fan reception to the ongoing Post Society European tour, and choosing a setlist for the tour skipping the Eric Forrest and Jason Newsted eras. He also talks about the current status of the band’s upcoming album, with recordings planned for August. He discusses the musical direction of the album, with the band focusing on writing long progressive thrash songs with punk elements, and the possibility of it being a double album.

Voivod are scheduled to perform on July 14th at Festival D’Ete Quebec at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City (Canada).