VOIVOD Frontman DENIS "SNAKE" BELANGER Looks Back On Juno Award Win For The Wake - "It Was Quite Surprising, But I Think It Was Well Deserved" (Audio)

Two years on since their last appearance in the UK, Canadian progressive thrashers Voivod made a swift return, but this time as special guests of GWAR. Metal Express Radio’s Mick Burgess spent some time with frontman Denis "Snake" Belanger before the band's show in Newcastle to talk about the tour and what it was like to win a Juno for their latest album, The Wake.

Belanger on winning a Juno Award for The Wake: "It was something else. We're not used to that kind of reception or stuff like that. It was quite surprising, but in another sense I think it was well deserved because we've been doing this for 36 years now. I think the whole industry in Canada wanted to sort of recognize that effort. With The Wake, they had no choice but to put us somewhere because the reviews were so good and we had such a killer album."

Founding drummer Michel “Away“ Langevin recently spoke with The Toronto Star about winning the award shortly after the ceremony:

“I truly thought about Piggy a lot while receiving the award and the week following. I think he’d be proud of us,” says Langevin, who concedes that he and Bélanger were uncertain Voivod would continue to exist after bringing D’Amour’s final works to life.

“Snake and I mourned for three years. We didn’t do anything related to Voivod except that we finished the two albums we had started with (former Metallica bassist) Jason Newsted in 2004. So after Piggy passed we concentrated on finishing the studio work and we were able to finish the album Katorz and then Infini, but it really took the festival Heavy MTL in 2008 to get us to reform and perform. It was meant to be one show but the word spread and, soon enough, we were asked to open for Testament in Japan and then open for Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest at Monsters of Rock in Calgary and it just kept going. And now here we are, playing more than ever.”

After previous nominations for Nothingface in 1991 and Angel Rat in 1993, the 2019 award is a first in the 36 years of Voivod history. See footage from the Juno Gala Dinner & Awards below.

Langevin checked in with the following comment: “We are still floating from winning our very first Juno, for our new album The Wake. It is the best source of energy to get ready for the upcoming North American tour with YOB and Amenra. We are also thrilled to go back to Europe this summer! Another highlight for us this year should be our show at the Montreal Jazz Festival in June. See you soon!“

(Photo - Julia Pittman / Sony Music Canada)