VOIVOD Guitarist Dan “Chewy” Mongrain On Direction Of Next Studio Album - "The Only Musical Direction Is Forward Because We Don't Want To Do The Same Thing Again"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada The Metal Voice spoke to Voivod guitarist Dan "Chewy" Mongrain on April 16 via Zoom video. In this in-depth interview Chewy spoke about the band's upcoming live album, the progress on an upcoming studio album, plus how he joined the band. He also answered fan questions. Watch below.

On the musical direction of the new Voivod studio album: "The only musical direction is forward because we don't want to do the same thing again. I guess on the new album we are going to keep the Voivod identity, pushing boundaries and getting the best out of each member. We have this chemistry where there is no ego in the room, everyone's welcome to pitch in an idea. There is a lot of improvisation when we jam together and there are some magic moments happening and that is what we are looking for. That is how it will happen with file sharing, one idea can provoke another one and then it takes form and then transforms where we have to nurture the idea, it's a sculpting wave. The album sound will be similar to the new modern era of Voivod since the Post Society EP. You can tell there is something different going on, everyone in the band has evolved musically as well, even Snake doesn't write the same way he was writing 20 years ago. Personally I would like to write just one song, a more in your face old thrash school song, not the whole album. The Wake was very polished and I miss a little bit of that rawness. However a lot of the other songs will probably be more intricate and progressive as well. The new album will released probably around 2021."