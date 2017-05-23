VOIVOD Guitarist DANIEL MONGRAIN Featured In New "Psychic Vacuum" Guitar Lesson Video Clip

Play This Riff! has checked in with the following update:

"In the latest guitar lesson video, Voivod's Daniel Mongrain shows us riffs three and four in the Voivod song 'Psychic Vacuum'. Crazy time signature changes; 13/16 to 15/16. Not only are these time signatures not anywhere on this site, but we haven't seen them before in any music."

Voivod continue to promote their Post Society EP and have therefore just announced a next string of live dates, which will see the band playing festivals and club shows in Europe throughout June as well as selected dates in their Canadian home afterwards, including an appearance as support to Metallica in Quebec City.

Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin checked in with the following comment about the band’s upcoming activities, which include working on their upcoming studio album release:

“The writing of the new album is nearing completion, but it is already time for us to fresh up the set list for the first leg of our European tour in June. I am especially excited to play Sweden Rock once more. When we played there in 2009 I got to watch UFO performing a stellar set. This time we are sharing the stage with other heroes of mine, Lucifer's Friend!

“We will come back home to play some cool shows in July, including the Quebec City Summer Festival with Metallica. In August we will record the new album before playing the famous Wings of Metal Festival in Montreal in September. Then we will head for Europe again in the fall. See you soon!”

Here is a list of the currently confirmed shows coming up for Voivod, with further dates for the June Post Society run and thefFall dates to being announced soon.

June

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

9 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

11 - Goes, Netherlands - Podium ‘t Beest

12 - Aalst, Belgium - Cirque Mystic

13 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

14 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

15 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

16 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom

18 - London, UK - Underworld

19 - Essen, Germany - Turock

July

14 - Quebec City, QC - Festival D’Ete (with Metallica)

22 - Baie-Saint-Paul, QC - Le Festif!

September

9 - Montreal, QC - Wings of Metal Festival (Sold Out!)