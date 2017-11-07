VOIVOD Hit The Studio To Record New Album

Canadian sci-fi progressive metallers, Voivod, have entered the studio to record their next album, expected in early 2018. Last month, Voivod drummer/founder Michel "Away" Langevin spoke with Impact prior to their show in Budapest, Hungary. Langevin discussed the upcoming album, revealing, “It's very progressive thrash. Lots of psychedelia as well. The songs are pretty long. There is only one short rocker; all the rest is progressive music.”

Watch the interview below, and stay tuned for updates.

(Top photo - Gaëlle Beri)